Menu
Login
News

Noosa surfboard icon back in vogue

Father and son: Ryan and Stuart Campbell at their new Noosa Junction surfboard shop and cafe
Father and son: Ryan and Stuart Campbell at their new Noosa Junction surfboard shop and cafe Alan Lander

BACK in 1983 a new surfboard brand, Water Pistols, was born, created by local surfer and board shaving craftsman Stuart Campbell.

The going was tough in these days with a seasonal fledgling local surfing industry and Stuart, whose grandparents ran Tewantin's Royal Mail Hotel in the 1950s and 60s, found himself travelling to keep regular work flowing.

"I kept getting requests for board shaving in Sydney," Stuart said.

"After (son) Ryan was born, it was back to Sydney full-time for a while, then back here in the 1990s."

One thing was sure though: Water Pistols was a surfing force to be reckoned with.

In 1991, Stuart finally made the move back to Noosa, with a surfboard industry now a much more economically viable concern.

"I've been here ever since, as I can work all year round here now."

Stuart and Ryan, himself a former competitive surfer for 15 years, have now opened Water Pistols surfboard store and cafe on Sunshine Beach Road, with a view to relaunch Water Pistols as a global brand.

Entering the premises, the clean, uncluttered lines are as smoothly refined as a top-class surfboard, exuding quality in keeping with the rejuvenating Noosa Junction style.

Boards are suspended from the ceiling, surrounded by a small range of quality merchandise - and laid-back cafe seating, of course.

"We are showcasing product rather than carrying lots of product," Ryan said, in Apple store fashion.

"We are more a boutique."

That includes a range of Kelly Slater-label wear and sunglasses from Byron Bay's Epokhe, while the cafe revolves around healthy fare such as poke bowls, super-fruit smoothies and cold pressed juices, along with good coffee of course.

"It has been quite busy since we opened," Ryan said.

"And the Junction traders have been very supportive and welcoming."

Stuart, who returned from travelling to open the business and relaunch the surfboard brand with Ryan, is on hand to talk to buyers.

"Ninety-nine per cent of people can't get to talk to the person who shaved the board," Stuart said.

Topics:  cafe noosa junction surfboards water pistols

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Denim-mania in Cooroy's Lifeline

Denim-mania in Cooroy's Lifeline

Lifeline Cooroy Denim Sale starts Thursday

A bad day for all bullies at local schools

BACK OFF: Noosaville school principal Sharyn Rieger, with Bendigo bank's John Hague and school leaders have a clear message for bullies.

Anti-bully message

Toying with a nice mix of young and old

TOYS OF JOY: NCS volunteer Steve McEwan, with young Alice and teacher Annette with a lovingly crafted toy rocking chair.

Kids and older folk have fun together

Mayor wants ways to handle the coming hungry crowds

Holiday crowds flock to Noosa Main Beach. Photo Geoff Potter / Noosa News

Noosa Mayor speaks out

Local Partners