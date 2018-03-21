Noosa surfboard icon back in vogue

Father and son: Ryan and Stuart Campbell at their new Noosa Junction surfboard shop and cafe

BACK in 1983 a new surfboard brand, Water Pistols, was born, created by local surfer and board shaving craftsman Stuart Campbell.

The going was tough in these days with a seasonal fledgling local surfing industry and Stuart, whose grandparents ran Tewantin's Royal Mail Hotel in the 1950s and 60s, found himself travelling to keep regular work flowing.

"I kept getting requests for board shaving in Sydney," Stuart said.

"After (son) Ryan was born, it was back to Sydney full-time for a while, then back here in the 1990s."

One thing was sure though: Water Pistols was a surfing force to be reckoned with.

In 1991, Stuart finally made the move back to Noosa, with a surfboard industry now a much more economically viable concern.

"I've been here ever since, as I can work all year round here now."

Stuart and Ryan, himself a former competitive surfer for 15 years, have now opened Water Pistols surfboard store and cafe on Sunshine Beach Road, with a view to relaunch Water Pistols as a global brand.

Entering the premises, the clean, uncluttered lines are as smoothly refined as a top-class surfboard, exuding quality in keeping with the rejuvenating Noosa Junction style.

Boards are suspended from the ceiling, surrounded by a small range of quality merchandise - and laid-back cafe seating, of course.

"We are showcasing product rather than carrying lots of product," Ryan said, in Apple store fashion.

"We are more a boutique."

That includes a range of Kelly Slater-label wear and sunglasses from Byron Bay's Epokhe, while the cafe revolves around healthy fare such as poke bowls, super-fruit smoothies and cold pressed juices, along with good coffee of course.

"It has been quite busy since we opened," Ryan said.

"And the Junction traders have been very supportive and welcoming."

Stuart, who returned from travelling to open the business and relaunch the surfboard brand with Ryan, is on hand to talk to buyers.

"Ninety-nine per cent of people can't get to talk to the person who shaved the board," Stuart said.