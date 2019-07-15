Menu
A surfer in her 20s has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at Alexandria Bay this morning.
A surfer in her 20s has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at Alexandria Bay this morning. Surf Life Saving QLD
Surfer airlifted to hospital from Noosa

Caitlin Zerafa
by
15th Jul 2019 4:03 PM

A FEMALE surfer believed to be in her 20s was transported by helicopter to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition after an incident near Noosa this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident occurred about 9.40am at Alexandria Bay where it was believed the patient was found out of breath.

The spokesperson said the woman "experienced a post immersion event while surfing”.

A bystander used an emergency beacon to call for help and lifeguards provided oxygen therapy on the scene until paramedics arrived.

