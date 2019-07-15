Surfer airlifted to hospital from Noosa

A surfer in her 20s has been airlifted to hospital after an incident at Alexandria Bay this morning.

A FEMALE surfer believed to be in her 20s was transported by helicopter to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition after an incident near Noosa this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident occurred about 9.40am at Alexandria Bay where it was believed the patient was found out of breath.

The spokesperson said the woman "experienced a post immersion event while surfing”.

A bystander used an emergency beacon to call for help and lifeguards provided oxygen therapy on the scene until paramedics arrived.