Surfer airlifted to hospital from Noosa
A FEMALE surfer believed to be in her 20s was transported by helicopter to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition after an incident near Noosa this morning.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident occurred about 9.40am at Alexandria Bay where it was believed the patient was found out of breath.
The spokesperson said the woman "experienced a post immersion event while surfing”.
A bystander used an emergency beacon to call for help and lifeguards provided oxygen therapy on the scene until paramedics arrived.