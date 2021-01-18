Surfer ‘critical’ despite lifeguard’s best efforts

Lifeguard supervisor and Trent Robinson said a defibrillator potentially saved the life of a surfer at Dicky Beach on Friday morning. Picture: Tegan Annett

Lifeguard supervisor and Trent Robinson said a defibrillator potentially saved the life of a surfer at Dicky Beach on Friday morning. Picture: Tegan Annett

UPDATE MONDAY 10AM: A surfer in his 60s remains in hospital in a critical condition after a near-drowning incident at Dicky Beach on Friday.

A Sunshine Coast University Hospital spokeswoman on Monday said the man was still in hospital.

He was brought to hospital by paramedics on Friday morning after a near-drowning incident at Dicky Beach.

'The king of charm' farewelled after tragic hit and run

Housing heartache: Woman charged with $10k rent rorts

He was brought to shore by another surfer.

A lifeguard used a defibrillator on the man twice before he began breathing on his own.

EARLIER: A defibrillator and quick-thinking lifeguard potentially saved a surfer's life after he was pulled from the water at Dicky Beach.

A man in his 60s was rushed to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a near-drowning incident in the surf shortly before 8am.

Surf Life Saving Queensland's Trent Robinson said a lifeguard at the Dicky Beach tower noticed some commotion in the water near the rocks.

Mr Robinson said it appeared one surfer was being brought to shore by another surfer.

"There was a bystander helping with CPR, I believe they were an off-duty nurse or health worker," lifeguard supervisor Mr Robinson said.

He said the lifeguard gave the non-responsive surfer two shocks from the defibrillator.

The surfer began to breathe on his own and paramedics arrived for further treatment.

The man remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Mr Robinson said the Sunshine Coast lifeguards were fortunate to be well-equipped for emergencies.

A surfer aged in his 60s is in hospital after a near-drowning at Dicky Beach.

Every tower and most ATVs are fitted with defibrillators.

"The lifeguard did a really good job to put the defib on him straight away, that's what saved him," Mr Robinson said.

Mr Robinson said it served as a reminder for surfers to always surf with a mate.

He also warned swimmers to be careful, especially given the large tides and easterly winds.

Update 9.30am:

A surfer in his 60s was pulled from the water by Surf Life Saving Queensland lifeguards just before 8am.

A statement from SLSQ about the near-drowning said that lifeguards performed CPR on the patient until paramedics arrived at Dicky Beach this morning.

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

Earlier 8.40am:

A man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after an incident in the surf at a Sunshine Coast beach.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to Dicky Beach at 7.54am Friday after the adult man was found in the surf.

A spokesman said the man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

They said it was unclear if it was a near-drowning incident or a medical event.