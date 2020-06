A man has been left with neck and leg injuries after a surfing incident this morning.

A MAN has been hospitalised after going out for a surf on the Gold Coast this morning.

Paramedics were called to Cypress Terrace shortly after 9.20am.

It's understood a man in his 40s went out for a surf and had an accident while in the water.

He was left with neck and leg injuries and was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Surfer hospitalised with neck and leg injuries