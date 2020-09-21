Surfers, lifesavers ‘best efforts’ not enough to save mother

Emergency services on scene at First Bay, Coolum Beach where a women has been pulled from the surf. Photo Patrick Woods

Despite the efforts of members of public and first responders who performed 40 minutes of CPR, a young woman was unable to be saved at Coolum Beach this morning.

Surfers pulled the body of the 31-year-old mother "floating in the water and unconscious" at First Bay between 6.30am and 6.45am.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland regional manager for Sunshine Coast Aaron Purchase said the surfers and lifesavers gave their "best efforts" to save the woman.

"A woman was pulled out of the water at First Bay, members of public and off-duty lifesavers performed CPR but she died at the scene," Mr Purchase said.

"The CPR effort went for about 30 to 40 minutes. The ambulance officers got there pretty quick."

He said the woman was found "floating in the water".

Mr Purchase said a north east swell and north easterly winds had made for hazardous conditions this morning.

He said there was a "fair bit of water" around including rips.

Authorities on scene said the mother was on holidays from Toowoomba with her entire family and the circumstances were "tragic".

The death is the first of the Surf Lifesaving Queensland patrol season, just three days into the September school holidays.

Last season 11 people lost their lives, including three on the Sunshine Coast.

Mr Purchase said First Bay is an unpatrolled beach and that the incident happened before any red and yellow flags were out.

"From our perspective it's a tragic event, and we always go back to that same message, head to those flagged areas, wait for beaches to open and talk to lifeguards about the hazards," he said.

"If you are inexperienced stay in close, don't go past waist-high water, or swim with family and friends.

"It's the first of the summer season, one is too many.

"Our condolences will go out to her family and friends."

Mr Purchase said the Surf Lifesaving community would "wrap their arms" around the off duty lifesavers.

"They gave her the best chance to pull through but it was unsuccessful," he said.