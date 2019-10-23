Surfers ready to become on-the-spot lifesavers

THE Noosa Heads Surf Club gold partnership with Noosa World Surfing Reserve was only signed off on a few days ago and already it’s paying dividends for both parties.

The first of our collaborative surfers rescue pilot programs on Saturday, November 23 has already filled, with 20 junior surfers signed on to attend the four-hour course in CPR, first aid and board rescue.

They will be under the instruction of the surf club’s community training boss Jonno Donelly, assisted by Noosa SLSC boardriding captain Jack Lewis and Noosa World Surfing Reserve’s Chris Doney.

But the Surfers Rescue program is not just aimed at juniors.

Says NWSR president Phil Jarratt: “Noosa has one of the broadest demographics of surfboard riders in Australia, if not the world.

“It’s great to see so many senior citizens still enjoying their surfing alongside their kids, and even their grandkids, but the sad reality is that as we get older, we get more accident-prone.

“Hopefully, through our program, whenever the points are pumping there will be at least a few people in the line-up who are trained and ready to assist in the event of an emergency.”

NWSR committee man Chris Doney, who is also a veteran lifesaver and instructor, adds:

“The bottom line is that if you stop breathing on average you’ve got four minutes for some one to save you.

“And that’s just not enough time to reach you from the surf club if you’re surfing the outer bays or the river mouth, so as boardriders we owe it to ourselves and our surfing mates to know what to do to save a life,” Chris said.

