Surfing a wave of environmental caring

CLEAN UP: The beach strip of Noosa North Shore will be getting a good clean up early May.

TWO tonnes of trouble in paradise.

That is the weighty problem of the garbage that either washes up, is dumped or left behind by careless campers at Noosa North Shore through to Double Island Point.

And once again the Surfrider Foundation Australia's Sunshine Coast branch is riding in again to help rescue one of Noosa's over-loved getaways.

The Surfriders are hosting another "epic weekend up the beach” for the big clean up over May 5-7.

Hundreds of beach lovers converge for a "60km beach blitz” from Noosa North Shore to Double Island Point and beyond.

"Every six months, an average two tonnes of rubbish and marine debris picked up off this paradise, then sorted for recycling and data-basing,” a Surfrider spokesman said.

"Then we all get together to have a bit of fun with a free barbecue educational presentations, prizes, games and live music by a camp fire. One of the perks is fee exempt camping and 4x4 access for all volunteers plus an opportunity to share in over $2000 worth of giveaways.”

But most importantly all this is a labour of love for "our oceans, beaches and all biomass”.

"Bring your family and friends and help us spread the word,” he said.

"Come for a day trip or make it a long weekend, it's your call. Let's have a great weekend in paradise together.”