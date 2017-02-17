Surfing fest set to be best ever

STOKED: Climb on board for the best surfing festival in Noosa ever.

WITH less than three weeks to go until the 26th annual Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing, it is already set to be bigger than ever.

With a greater variety of divisions and a broader demographic than in previous years, the festival is set to break its own record for overall number of competitors, making it easily the biggest surfing event in the world.

The 10-foot-plus stand-up paddle division rapidly filled to capacity, with the conventional surf divisions also closing out soon after opening. All specialty and pro divisions, including the Golden Breed Noserider Pro, the Women's Pro, and our headline surf division, the Logger Pro are now maxed out.

In fact, the influx of entrants has been such that contest director, Alan Atkins, has been required to frantically shuffle and squeeze the eight days of competition to accommodate more heats in several divisions.

The Garage Handplanes Body Bash was among those so inundated with entries that additional heats were added, significantly increasing the division from previous years, with contestants attending from all over Australia, Hawaii and the US.

Even with 68 allotted spots, the Logger Pro division already has a significant waiting list of hopefuls, all praying for no-shows or last-minute drop-outs to allow them entry into the world's foremost open logging event.

Age divisions too have reached maximum attendance, particularly in the juniors. Both the Under 15 boys' and girls' and the Under 18 men's and women's divisions have been filled for several weeks already.

NFOS 2017 will be the most attended festival in its 26-year history, with around 850 surfers joining us on the beach at First Point Noosa, but all is not lost for those still wishing to surf.

A handful of spots remain in the senior men's divisions, and both Teams and Noosa Civic Family Challenge divisions are still open.

After a summer of short-lived and sporadic swells, climatic shifts are now bringing some superb waves, just in time for the festival's start in early March.

The competitors have signed up, the contest schedule is mapped out and it looks like even Huey the Wave God has received his invitation.

Go to http://www.noosa- festivalofsurfing.com.