Surfing festival’s stoke building big time

Local talent Emily Lethbridge struts her longboarding stuff at the Noosa Festival of Surfing. PHOTO: Surfshots Noosa

NOOSA’S world famous surfing stoke is building nicely as World Surfaris climbs on-board again with the Noosa Malibu Club as the presenting sponsor for the Noosa Festival of Surfing.

In a real coup the festival held from Saturday February 22 to Sunday March 1 will host the WSL Noosa Longboard Open as part of its “nine days of beautiful waves, boards, beaches and surfing”.

“Presenting the Noosa Festival of Surfing in 2020 is a huge honour,” World Surfaris’ Josh Allen said.

“We have been a huge supporter of this great event for many years.

“We can’t wait to see the world’s best longboarders showcasing their talents at First Point as well as the fantastic surf culture, art and vibes this historic surf festival brings to the shores of Noosa Heads.”

Slots are filling up fast for the competition events that are: Boys U15, Junior Men’s U18, Men’s 45 & Over, Men’s 55 & Over, Men’s 65 & Over, Men’s 70 & Over, Men’s Open and Men’s Logger Pro. Girls U15, Junior Women’s U18, Women’s Over 40, Women’s Open, Women’s Logger Pro, Old Mal and Team.

A festival highlight will be the 12pm, Friday, February 21 official commemoration of Noosa as a World Surfing Reserve ate Main Beach followed at 5pm by the opening ceremony.

There will be a welcome to country, Noosa Malibu Club’s official welcome before the traditional paddle out to at sunset commemorate the beginning of the 29th annual festival.

Organisers invite locals and visitors alike to bring a board and stay around for a beer at the Eco Brewing Co Beach Bar.

Every night the official after-party celebrations will be at the Halse Lodge once the Beach Bar shuts at 8pm.

The Noosa Festival of Surfing opening party will be held at Thomas Surfboards on Saturday February 22, from about 6pm.

A complimentary festival shuttle bus will be running on a round circuit between Hastings St and Project Ave between 5 – 11.30pm.

There will also be a chance to “meet and hang out with some of the WSL professionals” at Halse Lodge from 7pm on Monday, February 24.

The Noosa Surf Art Expo 2020 will be frothing up at the Heads of Noosa Brewery Saturday, February 22 at 6pm with live art demonstrations, chainsaw sculpting, surfboard shaping and interactive art workshops organised by celebrated surf artist Owen Cavanagh, with more than 40 local artists and a series of live art demonstrations.

On Saturday February 29, the festival teams up with The Drop Festival 2020 featuring The Presets, Boy & Bear, Ball Park Music, Allday, DZ Deathrays, and Kita Alexander and Graace.

Festival organisers said March 1 will again see the waves “go to the dogs” as the surfing canines prove they can cut it with the best in an event sponsored by www.vetshopaustralia.com.au. This always attracts a packed beach.

For more information got to: www.noosafestivalofsurfing.com