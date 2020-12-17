Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Former surfing world champion and would-be politician Wayne ‘Rabbit’ Bartholomew has been hospitalised after being bitten by a snake.
Former surfing world champion and would-be politician Wayne ‘Rabbit’ Bartholomew has been hospitalised after being bitten by a snake.
News

Snake takes a bite out of an Aussie surfing legend

by Greg Stolz
17th Dec 2020 3:43 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Gold Coast surfing legend and would-be politician Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew is in hospital after being attacked by a snake.

The former world champion, who stood for the Labor Party in the October 31 state election, has taken to social media to reveal details of his run-in with the reptile.

Wayne
Wayne "Rabbit" Bartholomew is in hospital after being bitten by a snake. Picture: Instagram

Beneath a picture of his heavily-bandaged left leg, Bartholomew posted that he was "hanging out in hospital waiting to see if it was a deadly snake or a non venomous one ... or maybe a juvenile snake that did not inject its venom'.

"In Australia they treat it as a worst case scenario," he told his nearly 10,000 Instagram followers.

"May the odds be always with me."

Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew is in hospital after being bitten by a snake. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew is in hospital after being bitten by a snake. Picture: Nigel Hallett

The post prompted a flood of well-wishes from his followers including fellow surfing greats.

Bartholomew stood for Labor in the Gold Coast seat of Burleigh, narrowly losing to LNP incumbent Michael Hart.

Originally published as Surfing legend 'Rabbit' bitten by snake

snake bite wayne rabbit bartholomew

Just In

    PM weighs in on NSW outbreak

    PM weighs in on NSW outbreak
    • 17th Dec 2020 4:32 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Scott Hillier: Best method to catch tuna, mackerel off Coast

        Premium Content Scott Hillier: Best method to catch tuna, mackerel off Coast

        Opinion The spots, the lures, the technique – Sunshine Coast fishing guru Scott Hillier reveals how to catch tuna and mackerel off the Coast.

        Tino brings silverware home after whirlwind year

        Premium Content Tino brings silverware home after whirlwind year

        Rugby League Queensland Origin hero Tino Fa’asuamaleaui went back to where it all began by...

        REVEALED: Christmas Day inside Queensland prisons

        Premium Content REVEALED: Christmas Day inside Queensland prisons

        Crime Here's an inside look at a prisoner's itinerary on Christmas Day

        Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight

        Premium Content Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight

        Weather Southeast Queensland braces for more rainfall after overnight downpour