Surfing stoke arrives in Noosa with full fields

AS THE surf gods deliver pumping points less than three weeks out from the event, competitors have thrown unprecedented support behind the 28th annual Vonu Noosa Festival of Surfing.

Events have already sold the sell-out in a vote of confidence for festival's new management team.

"There is no denying that the festival has shown overwhelming popularity in recent years,” says director of World Surfaris, John Finlay.

"But to have sold out completely prior to the event is incredibly gratifying.”

World Surfaris and the Noosa Malibu Club have united to stage this year's event for the first time.

With the inclusion of the first stage of the World Surf League (WSL) world championship race, this year's event has also drawn the attendance of even more international surfers.

They will use Noosa's world famous breaks to launch their bid for the 2019 world title, though excited to also have this opportunity to compete in the globally- renowned Noosa Festival.

Tony Silvagni, Kai Sallas, Bali's I Gede Oka Kawan and Matteo Fabbri from Italy, as well as renowned Frenchman Edouard Delpero, who will be returning for the first time in several years, are amongst the names flocking to Noosa from far-flung regions.

The women, too, will receive a significant influx of impressive surfing talent. Lola Mignot will be back once more, with Jina Kim and Leena Mun (Korea), Filipino sisters Aping and Ikit Agudo and Chinese former national champion, Monica Guo also making the trip, hoping to secure wildcard entry into the WSL Noosa Longboard Open, if they have not already qualified.

With 19 nations and regions represented, including Portugal, Italy, Mexico and even Russia, 2019 is sure to be one of the most international festivals we have seen to date.

For all information regarding the 2019 Vonu Noosa Festival of Surfing, visit the website: www.noosafestivalof surfing.com.

The Noosa Festival of Surfing is supported by strategic partners Tourism and Events Queensland and Tourism Noosa.

Join the Vonu Noosa Festival of Surfing on Facebook: www.facebook. com/Noosa.