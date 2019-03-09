Surfing's happy returns as Tom holds a candle to surf champs

Noosa's own Liliana Bowrey having a ton of fun out in the waves at the Noosa Festival of Surfing.

AT THE still pumping Noosa Festival of Surfing, major sponsor Vonu Beer presented the dynamic Teams Challenge where age has not wearied some serious wave-riding talent.

But many of these older salty dogs were out to have fun while pulling out all stops for bragging rights.

As in many previous years and with so many surfers on the beach, it became somewhat of a party.

This was highly apt as it also became a celebration for head festival compere Tom Wegener's birthday.

With four surfers to a team and 30-minute heats, the ever-exciting division showed the camaraderie, aloha, smiles and supreme surfing for which the festival is renowned worldwide.

Team Surf Relik saw a host of world champs, past and present, absolutely dominate. Taylor Jensen, current world champ Soleil Errico, Josh Constable and Kai Sallas were in a league of their own.

Meanwhile, the hosts, Thomas Surfboards, put two teams forward. Both surfed strongly and advanced.

Among the Thomas stable was a young surfer from Biarritz, Jules Lepechaux. Despite being the second-youngest of the team, Jules' phenomenal skills and explosive finishes gained the greatest respect of the round.

That is, except for the birthday boy.

Tom Wegener was adopted by the Ray White Noosa team led by Jared Mel and surfed last.

Unbeknown to Wegener, the team had made a secret pact, surfing as rapidly as they could to gain their best scores and leaving Tom with a full 20 minutes to enjoy a stunning First Point with only three other surfers.

A birthday cake came from somewhere, Vonu beers from somewhere else. Tom paddled in beaming with glee and few greater gifts could he have asked for.

The stoke just does not get any better than this.

And after the main events was the return for the second consecutive year of She to Sea - an all-female exhibition of surf art and photography at Halse Lodge.

Halse Lodge was packed to the rafters.

The talented ladies hosted an appreciative crowd in the surrounds of the iconic Halse Lodge, with plenty of drinks, nibbles and visual delights for all.

Meanwhile, Land and Sea Brewery hosted Tom Wegener's birthday bash.

Equally as well attended, it was a fitting end to Tom's day of celebrations, where speeches were complemented by food and locally brewed ales aplenty.

All in all, this was a quintessential Noosa Festival - big smiles, happy times, great waves and much aloha.