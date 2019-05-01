Surf's up for logger event this weekend

HANG TEN: The 2019 Noosa Logger is on this weekend with a range of divisions .

THIS weekend Noosa's famous waves will play host to The 2019 Noosa Logger.

The only event of its kind, The Noosa Logger focuses on traditional longboarding and this annual grass roots weekend is always a popular event on the Australian surfing calendar.

Now in its fifth year, contest director Glen Gower from Noosa Malibu Club said they are excited for the event.

"Spectators will be in for a treat with four of the top 10 surfers from the WSL longboard world tour, Harrison Roach, Josh Constable, Clinton Guest and Nic Brewer, all committed to the event, along with multiple state and Australian longboard champions throughout the 114 person field,” Mr Gower said.

Competition divisions include open mens, open womens, 40+, 50+, 60+, juniors boys, junior girls and Old Mals.

The Noosa Logger will showcase the best of Noosa's board makers, with a spectacle both on the beach and in the water, and this year Heads of Noosa Brewing Co. have also come on board as major sponsors.

Surfing action will kick off at 7am Saturday and Sunday at First Point.