Surf’s up for Noosa points as world comes calling

THOSE fickle sea gods are set to smile bigtime on Noosa with predicted classic point breaks during the declaration of the 10th World Surfing Reserve.

Surfing royalty from around the world is expected to start arriving about a week before the special Friday, February 21 ceremony at the surfing reserve cairn near the gates of Noosa National Park, as long-range satellite forecasts predict exceptional surf.

The Coral Sea is expected to come alive with big swells just in time for Noosa to become only the third Australian surfing destination to achieve this honour.

The official dedication will be held with more than 100 surfers, surf legends and champions, environmentalists and dignitaries attending the ceremony.

World Surfing Reserves and Save The Waves chief executive Nik Strong-Cvetich said: “For decades Noosa has been a leader in both surf and conservation culture in Australia and worldwide, and now it deservedly joins the network of WSRs around the world as a shining example of how to do it right.”

There will be a public celebration from 3pm at the Noosa Festival of Surfing site at Main Beach, with surfing exhibitions, featuring World Surf League world champions past and present, including seven-times world champion Layne Beachley, and reserve ambassadors Jordan Mercer, Josh Constable and Dean Brady.

From 4pm the festival village on the sand will come alive with live music, and food and beverages available at the Eco Brew Beach Bar.

The World Surfing Reserve celebration will lead seamlessly into the opening ceremony of the 29th Noosa Festival of Surfing, with ceremonial sunset paddle-out and a Welcome To Country.

Behind the scenes during dedication week, a large delegation from World Surfing Reserves, its parent organisation Save The Waves Coalition, and the Founders’ Circle of global philanthropists whose funding has helped protect endangered surf breaks around the world, will be thrashing out the elements of the Noosa reserve’s ongoing programs with the Local Stewardship Council.

Stewardship Council president Phil Jarratt said: “Our guests are definitely coming for the surf and the party, but there’s also a more serious agenda, and we’re absolutely honoured to have in Noosa for this occasion so many of the leading lights of surfing sustainability around the world.”