An application for a wave pool on Noosa’s North Shore is currently being assessed by Council. Photo: Surf Chimp
Council News

SURF’S UP? Noosa Council assess wave pool application

Matt Collins
24th Jul 2020 9:30 AM
Noosa Council is currently assessing an application for a wave pool to be built on Noosa’s North Shore.

The application for a 4000 sqm lagoon/wave pool on the North Shore was lodged in September 2019, which included a large two-storey, two-bedroom dwelling.

Development assessment manager Kerri Coyle said the application was currently being assessed with a report due to go before council in August.

“The site is zoned visitor mixed use under the current planning scheme but there are a number of overlays over the site including Biodiversity and Natural Hazard reflective of the site’s significant vegetation and potential bushfire hazards,” she said.

The applicant has advised the dwelling would accommodate up to 12 people at a time and not be used for more than three consecutive months by the owners.

Council advised news of the wave pool had not been received well by all residents.

“Council has received two properly made submissions raising objections to the application,” Ms Coyle said.

