Surprise find in ute tray lands driver in hot water

A Bloomsbury man was caught drink driving while on his P-plates. Photo: File

A BLOOMSBURY man told a court he knew he "buggered up" when he drove while twice the legal limit, but a shock find in his ute when police pulled him up did take him by surprise.

Fletcher Thomas Clayton told Magistrate James Morton he thought he might have been "right to poke home" when police intercepted him in September on the Bruce Highway at Bloomsbury.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told at Proserpine Magistrates Court police could not see his P-plates when they approached and while his vehicle only had space for two people, they found three people inside.

She said Clayton had a blood alcohol reading of 0.103 per cent.

Clayton told police he was driving home from a party.

But then Sgt Myors said police saw a person lying in the tray of the ute.

Clayton pleaded guilty to four charges including driving with a passenger in the part of a motor vehicle designed for carrying goods and drink-driving on a provisional licence.

Clayton told Mr Morton he did not know the person was in the tray of his ute.

"I know I buggered up," he said.

"I knew I was going to be over the limit but I thought I was right to function and to drive but I know that's not an excuse."

The 20-year-old man said he believed he would lose his job as an operator at the mines and was really sorry for his actions.

Clayton was fined a total of $1213 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

Convictions were recorded.