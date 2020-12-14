Surprise star puts hand up for next Bachelorette

After a short stint on The Masked Singer, pint-sized former popstar Nikki Webster has put her hand up to be the next Bachelorette.

We could be set for one hell of a Bachelorette 2021 season should Channel 10 take up Nikki Webster's recent offer.

The 33-year-old Strawberry Kisses singer, who rose to fame following her performance in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, told Woman's Day she'd be keen to take on the reality TV role next year.

The children's dance studio owner and mother-of-two admitted she was ready to find love again after splitting from her husband of six years, Matthew McMah in 2019.

"Australia's next Bachelorette, could you imagine?!" Webster told Woman's Day this week.

"You know what? I could totally do that! One hundred per cent I'm there - how else do you meet men these days?"

"I'm not one of those people who says 'I'm not doing (reality TV) again,' I love supporting the entertainment industry," The recent Masked Singer contestant added.

If an offer came to fruition, Webster would be following in the footsteps of former famous Bachelorettes Angie Kent, 2019, and of course reality TV darling Sophie Monk, who embarked on her televised search for love back in 2017.

Webster and her estranged husband split following a heated argument in 2019 which resulted in McMah being found guilty of common assault domestic violence, and fined $800.

On June 8, 2019, Qantas flight attendant McMah pulled up outside Webster's Leichardt dance studio about 2.30pm, where an altercation occurred.

Webster, who shares daughter Skylah, five, and son Malachi, two, with McMah - is said to have leaned into the back of the car when he "began slowly rolling the car forward a short distance and stopped" before demanding she close the door.

McMah then got out of the driver's seat and removed Nikki's hands from within the car, holding her forearms and "causing immediate pain and causing her to fall to the ground" documents revealed. Nikki immediately ran into the studio and called the police.

McMah had been charged with common assault domestic violence and placed on a three-month section 10 bond five years prior, with no conviction recorded at Burwood Local court.

The 2014 charge is believed to be in relation to an incident involving Nikki's father Mark Webster.

Nikki Webster with her 19-month-old daughter Skylah McMah and estranged husband Matthew McMah. Picture: Supplied.

In January this year, Webster announced she was bringing the hit American reality show Dance Moms to Australia.

She has since revealed the planned has been halted due to the pandemic, telling Daily Mail Australia: "Dance Moms Australia is on hold because of Covid, obviously.

"It's one of those things were everything is placed on a backburner and you have to ride it," she said.

Originally published as Surprise star for next Bachelorette