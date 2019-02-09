Survey clarifies our needs

A COMMUNITY survey has identified affordable housing, renewable energy and climate change, followed by lack of local employment and transport as the most pressing issues in the shire.

It's the first survey of its kind, produced and compiled by Noosa MP Sandy Bolton, and was conducted online and in hard copy, attracting 773 responses.

"These [lead results] are not surprising, and I look forward to being able to share progress on three of them in the coming weeks,” Ms Bolton said.

A number of polls were also conducted, with unsurprising results.

State issues raised showed hospitals and health, roads and infrastructure, environment and cost-of-living expenses as their top priorities, along with road congestion to Brisbane, palliative care and end of life choices, violence and domestic violence.

"These are [also] not surprising, as they continue to be forefront across the nation and addressed with a longer-term focus and all- of-government collaboration, which I believe we will see more of in response to the call from communities,” Ms Bolton said.

"There were also a number of requests on issues that have already been dealt with, or in final negotiations.

"These included the decommissioned TAFE, Beckmans Rd and river hulks.”

Within the survey, a series of polls were also conducted. More than 93% in support of voluntary euthanasia, 95% for legalised medicinal cannabis, 87% for the decriminalisation of sex workers as they did for poker machine reform, 80% were in support of fishing reform in Noosa waterways, while 66% were in support of daylight saving in Queensland.

"Next year we shall also include links for those that would like more information on polling items, which will assist in greater knowledge share and informed responses”.

With regard to State Government portfolios, respondents nominated hospitals and health, housing affordability, roads and infrastructure, environment and cost of living expenses as their top priorities.

Specifically, the road congestion to Brisbane, palliative care and end of life choices, violence and domestic violence and affordable transition to renewables were of concern.

"These are not surprising, as they continue to be forefront across Queensland and Australia and need to be addressed with a longer-term focus and an all levels of government collaboration, which I believe we will see more of in response to the call from communities”

Local specific items under State control saw roads, the need for more wildlife corridors and crossings, increased support for youth and families, and sustainable models for community organisations topping the priorities. 'Other' responses were also prevalent, with details provided across the broad range of issues previously mentioned.

There were many comments not within the State realm, relating to Council or Federal domains, and the MP office has collated these and forwarded to the relevant Departments, however to retain privacy for respondents, their details have not been included. We would encourage those that require an individual response, to contact their Councilors or Federal MP's direct.

The Survey Summary posted to 'Noosa 360' identifies these items, with the balance having a response on current efforts regarding items raised such as car parking, live export, de-fluoridation of water and immigration concerns.

"It is not surprising, given the confusion and blurring between the different levels of Government. Our office is always on hand to help clarify the 'who, what and where,” Ms Bolton said.

"There were also a number of requests on issues that have already been dealt with, or in final negotiations. These included the decommissioned TAFE, Beckmans Rd and river hulks. Even though every form of communication is utilised to get information out into the community, there can still be a gap. I would encourage everyone to join 'Noosa 360' where progress on any issues are updated.

"The new Spectrum 'chat' platform has a simple 'search' ability that will keep you in the loop and help to identify an issue that you are seeking information on!” Ms. Bolton said.

"It's still the same 'Noosa 360' where we meet online, access credible information and then discuss topics. It is just more contemporary in terms of its user interface and experience, and that's what users have requested.”

Polls

(% in favour)

Voluntary euthanasia: 93%

Legalised medicinal cannabis: 95%

Decriminalise sex workers: 87%

Fishing reform in Noosa waterways: 80%

Daylight saving in Qld: 66%