Survival Day event remembers ‘lifestyle that has been lost’

Matt Taylor
by and Matt Taylor
26th Jan 2021 10:57 AM
A COMMUNITY event will be held along The Strand to acknowledge Survival Day today.

The event has been running in Townsville for the past 18 years and was first held at the Aitkenvale Reserve.

After it was held at a number of different venues, Survival Day now finds its home at The Strand where organisers will hold a dawn service and a march before celebrations start.

Organiser Rosalind Sailor said over the past five years they had noticed a change in people wanting to know what the celebrations were all about.

"Through all the atrocities of what has happened, we look at a lifestyle that has been lost and totally changed, and we celebrate that survival," she said.

 

 

Survival Day celebrations will be held along The Strand today.
"We are descendants of those people who survived through those atrocities.

"We commemorate that so many lives were lost during the Frontier Wars.

"We have four traditional owner groups that people can come and have a chat with and get to know the history of the land and the people."

Ms Sailor said the event was an opportunity for "truth-telling", but would also showcase a range of music performances, dance, poetry and guest speakers.

Residents are invited to "sit together, walk together and hear each other's stories".

The dawn service will be held from 6am to 6.30am, while a march from 10.30am to 11am will precede celebrations between 11am to 3pm.

 

Originally published as Survival Day event remembers 'a lifestyle that has been lost'

