Survivor contestant charged with rape

US Survivor contestant Silas Gaither is charged with rape.

A former Survivor contestant has been arrested and charged with rape and aggravated assault, Fox Newsreports.

Silas Gaither, 41, appeared on Season 3 of the hit CBS reality competition.

According to TMZ, he was taken into custody on Monday in Tennessee in connection with an alleged incident that took place in 2018.

Details about the case have not been revealed.

Representatives for the Shelby County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Silas Gaither, bottom far right, appeared in season 3 of US Survivor. Picture: Supplied.

TMZ reports that a grand jury indicted Silas, who posted his $73,360 bail and was released.

He appeared on the 2001-2002 season of the competition series but was voted off at the end of the sixth episode.

The season marked the first time that the show implemented the tribe swap mechanic, which saw players from different teams randomly selected to join the opposing team, meaning that making nice with all the other players was essential.

Silas was voted off following the first tribal swap.

Gaither was reportedly released on bail. Picture: Supplied.

The series, which is currently in the middle of Season 39, is no stranger to controversy. Recently, the competition became heated after contestants came forward with claims they were inappropriately touched by a fellow contestant.

During a two-hour episode of Survivor: Island of the Idols, which aired in Australia on 9Go earlier this month, contestants Kellee Kim and Missy Byrd discussed their negative experiences with fellow contestant Dan, a Hollywood talent agent, who they claim exhibited a "pattern" of inappropriate touching that continued even after he was asked to stop.

Dan patting contestant Missy's leg at camp. Picture: Channel 9

The unfolding drama made for one of the most controversial Survivor episodes to date, with many viewers questioning whether the show did enough to deal with the allegations.

This Australian Survivor season's third-placing contestant Harry Hills weighed in, calling the situation "f***ed up" in a post on social media.

"Sexual harassment in any form is never OK, and trivialising it through gameplay on Survivor is in my view (yes even the guy that lied about a fake child) kind of f***ed up. US survivor took a dark turn tonight," he wrote on Instagram.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission