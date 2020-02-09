Survivor powering back against domestic violence

Noosa's Christina Cannes – is keen to show others how to heal after years of abuse.

Noosa's Christina Cannes – is keen to show others how to heal after years of abuse.

A SURVIVOR of domestic violence is hoping to use her harrowing experiences to help others escape what in her case was a vicious cycle which almost destroyed her existence.

Christina Cannes will share her knowledge and the tools that helped her "completely heal" from long years of abuse in childhood and later as an adult in a toxic relationship.

Her powerful message is: "domestic violence effects everyone - especially future generations. And no one deserves it.

"When people think of domestic violence, they picture a certain socio-economic scenario," explained Christina.

"They think of people living in poverty abusing drugs and alcohol and giving each other black eyes. And because of their situation in life, people assume that's just what happens. But that isn't the only requirement for domestic violence."

Ms Cannes said in Australia, one woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner and one in three women and one in five men have experienced at least one incident of violence from a current or former partner since the age of 15.

She has developed a series of workshops for people like her - those who have experienced abuse as a child or have left an abusive relationship - and want to heal.

"I don't want people to spend years working on this stuff - I want them to heal fast so they can go on to live a great life," Ms Cannes said.

"It's time we stopped normalising abuse and assuming that only certain types of people suffer from domestic violence - and that abuse is only physical.

"Abuse takes many forms including emotional, financial, spiritual, sexual. I want to give people tools to heal themselves and empower people to live their best lives free of abuse.

"No one should feel ashamed or guilty about being abused," she said.

Her first workshop kicks off at the Peregian Beach Community House, 255 David Low Way, Peregian Beach on Saturday 22 February 2020 from 1pm - 4pm.

Ms Cannes grew up in the US and from the outside, she said her life looked golden.

No one knew what was really going on at home.

"By the time I hit high school, I was melting down," she said.

"I struggled with an eating disorder - bulimia - and began to fall into the familiar trap of drinking and hanging out with the wrong crowd."

Ms Cannes said she eventually decided to take a different route and began to work with professionals who helped her by accessing her subconscious and processing stored trauma.

"After four years of healing, I'm a new person," Ms Cannes said.

"I am healthier and happier than I've ever been and so are my children.

"We have a wonderful life in Noosa - it's beyond what I thought was possible for me."

To find out more visit her website.