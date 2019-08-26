Australian Survivor star’s bizarre outfit explained

Australian Survivor's sneaky supermodel David Genat was finally eliminated from the game during Monday's episode, suffering a "massive blindside" so severe he even left with an unplayed immunity idol in his pocket.

He couldn't be too upset, though: "To be honest, I'm pretty happy I went out like that - it really is the most humane way to put someone down. To be blindsided means that you're a massive player and people recognise that," he said.

Speaking to news.com.au in Fiji, David said he had gone into Survivor "100 per cent" playing a character and was happy to let the other contestants think he was "just the pretty boy" at the beginning.

At tribal council — before David realised a massive target was on his back.

"I've been acting for a number of years now, and I just really wanted to see if I could put all that stuff to the test and really use it as a way to play a role and do something," he said.

"It's not really part of my regular life to be lying and conniving, making moves on people and doing stuff like that. I really love the idea of playing a character where I got to do these things with impunity."

There have been a fair few WTF moments on Australian Survivor this season, from Harry's fake baby to Andy's savage tribal council parting shot. One of the earliest, though, came from David's unusual decision to pack a heavy leather motorcycle jacket as one of his few items of clothing:

Standard beachwear.

His choice of beachwear, often worn to tribal council with nothing underneath, was mocked by his tribemates and viewers at home - but David told news.com.au there was a method to his madness.

"I hate being cold … Knowing what I knew about the game and people always talking about how hard the elements are and being cold I thought, you know what, one thing I'm not going to be is cold," he said.

Can’t believe the best strategist on this game is a guy who brought a leather jacket to Fiji #SurvivorAU — Kerryn Baker (@kerryn_baker) August 20, 2019

In what circumstance did David think he needed a leather jacket on a desert island? Just to look bad ass? #SurvivorAU — Drew Pearson (@Drew_1981) August 20, 2019

Carry yourself with the confidence of a man wearing a leather jacket with no shirt underneath in 38 degrees celsius and 99% humidity #SurvivorAU — Danni (@babooshka_yaya) August 20, 2019

Pretty men in leather jackets aren’t to be trusted is a life motto #SurvivorAU — Sose Fuamoli (@Sose_Carter) August 4, 2019

"I know it seems like a silly thing, (but) I was using it for a sleeping mat, I was using it to protect myself from the rain, I was using it to stay warm, I used it to help other people stay warm.

"Also, it helped me play the character I wanted to play. I'm trying to be a bit of a villain, and what better way to do it than a black leather jacket?"

Thankfully for everyone, the jacket came off. Picture: Nigel Wright.

Zoolandering even while coated in mud. Picture: Nigel Wright.

David's elimination on Monday made him the second member of the jury this season - joining his biggest nemesis in the game, former AFL player Shaun Hampson.

The pair had been gunning for each other since David gave Shaun a false idol early in the season, and Shaun couldn't contain his glee as David was sent packing.

But their eliminations as the first and second jury members presented them with an awkward situation: stuck alone together at jury villa for several days, waiting to be joined by another contestant.

The votes start flooding David's way …

Shaun told news.com.au they had a surprisingly great time together back at jury villa.

"I loved the couple of days we had together, we had such a good laugh. We're both massive fans of the game, so we did nothing but dissect our games, where we went wrong and what we could've done better. I think we both really regretted not working together," Shaun said.

"It was very therapeutic having him there as well, because the first couple of days I was by myself without anybody to talk to. The morning after I got voted out, I was out on my balcony and I was looking around the roof and stuff - I was looking for an idol. I had to stop myself: 'You've lost your mind. You don't need to do that anymore'. Or I'd be looking for fruit to eat from the coconut or papaya trees around the villa - the game does a number on you mentally, so to have someone like Dave to talk to was very therapeutic."

Australian Survivor airs 7.30pm Sundays to Tuesdays on Ten.