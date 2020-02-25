Survivor star’s brutal betrayal revealed

Survivor: All-Stars contestant David Genat made another game-changing move during Tuesday's episode, betraying the person who trusted him most.

Genat has developed a reputation as one of Survivor's most cutthroat players - earlier this season, he'd blindsided tribemate Daisy because she orchestrated the vote to kick him out of the game last season.

This season, he'd been forming a tight bond with tribemate Phoebe Timmins - but she damaged it when she voted against him at a recent tribal council.

Phoebe he is not your friend! Run!

Phoebe thought that was all in the past, declaring that David was still "the person I trust most out here" - but she'd clearly underestimated his ability to hold a grudge.

During Tuesday's episode, Phoebe confided in David that she'd found a clue telling her there was an immunity idol hidden in a termite mound somewhere around camp. Having searched fruitlessly by herself, she needed his help to try and find it.

Eyes lighting up, David sent Phoebe further away from camp while he raced to the "exact termite mound" he wanted to search - a distinctive spot behind the tribe's shelter. Sure enough, the idol hidden was there.

David wearing one of his TWO immunity idols.

That's another immunity idol to sit alongside the one he already had: "First time in the history of Australian Survivor, someone is sitting on two idols. And Phoebe's still looking for that idol!" he gloated.

In the scenes that followed, David helped Phoebe tirelessly scour the jungle for an idol he'd already pocketed. As she bush-bashed through the scrub he even played up for the cameras, laughing behind her back:

That’s cold.

As the group headed for tribal council, David let viewers in on his devious plan: "Phoebe betrayed me at the last vote … I'm going to blindside her."

Sure enough, midway through tribal council, David produces one of his two immunity idols, announcing that he'd be playing it for himself. Phoebe looked stricken at this brand new information from the man she thought was her closest ally:

‘I've made a huge mistake.’

When time came to read the votes, David didn't play his idol - meaning he still had two at his disposal.

As the votes poured in for Phoebe and she ran the numbers in her head, she turned back to David: "Did you vote for me?"

Oof, this is hard to watch.

After a tie and a revote - more time for a stony-faced David to sit next to the woman he'd just betrayed - Phoebe was finally put out of her misery.

As host Jonathan LaPaglia told her to leave tribal council, David rose to give her a parting hug. Her response:

"Duuuuude … come on."

Phoebe appeared stunned after her elimination, explaining that she "didn't expect a vote to come from Dave. I don't really have anything to say right now; I think the less I say the better."

A glimpse of David casting his vote for Phoebe showed he was loving every last minute of it: "Bluffing you with your own idol? Ouch."

‘Bluffing you with your own idol? Ouch.’

Survivor: All-Stars continues 7:30pm Wednesday on Ten.