Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A stolen car suspected of being involved in a violent stealing attack on an elderly man was found this morning, with forensic detectives scouring the scene. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
A stolen car suspected of being involved in a violent stealing attack on an elderly man was found this morning, with forensic detectives scouring the scene. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Crime

Suspected stolen getaway car crashes near house

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
8th Jul 2020 12:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A stolen car suspected of being involved in a violent stealing attack on an elderly man yesterday was found crashed in a vacant block of land at Belgian Gardens.

Townsville Police were called to the corner of Hooper St and Parramatta Rd about 7am to reports a suspected stolen car had crashed.

A stolen car suspected of being involved in a violent stealing attack on an elderly man was found this morning, with forensic detectives scouring the scene. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
A stolen car suspected of being involved in a violent stealing attack on an elderly man was found this morning, with forensic detectives scouring the scene. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

Photos from the scene show the car dumped, with the driver's door open, near a house.

The car, a white Toyota Aurion, matches the description of a car involved in a violent stealing attack on an 88-year-old man at Wulguru yesterday.

The elderly man was outside a retirement village when two men in hoodies approached and stole his bag.

They fled in the Toyota sedan.

A stolen car suspected of being involved in a violent stealing attack on an elderly man was found this morning, with forensic detectives scouring the scene. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
A stolen car suspected of being involved in a violent stealing attack on an elderly man was found this morning, with forensic detectives scouring the scene. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.

The driver of the dumped car had already fled the scene when police arrived this morning.

Forensic detectives were on scene.

Originally published as Suspected stolen getaway car crashes near house

More Stories

car crash crime getaway car queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Coast business taps into success during lockdown

        premium_icon New Coast business taps into success during lockdown

        Business The COVID-19 lockdown brought on some of the toughest times in business history, but this Noosa store couldn't keep up with demand.

        380 jobs created as Caboolture to Gympie projects roll out

        premium_icon 380 jobs created as Caboolture to Gympie projects roll out

        News The $1 billion Cooroy to Curra Section D project set to commence construction this...

        ‘Punk’ Mary River turtle benefits from $20k grant

        premium_icon ‘Punk’ Mary River turtle benefits from $20k grant

        Environment Save the Mary River Co-ordingating Group receives $20k grant

        Probation for drunk mum who ran amok at Gympie Maccas

        premium_icon Probation for drunk mum who ran amok at Gympie Maccas

        News The 38-year-old mother of three was asked to move on after doing the splits and...