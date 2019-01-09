Menu
Login
Images showing emergency services outside a consulate in Melbourne. Picture: Channel 9
Images showing emergency services outside a consulate in Melbourne. Picture: Channel 9
Breaking

Multiples ‘suspicious packages’ in Melbourne

by Benedict Brook
9th Jan 2019 1:09 PM

THERE are reports of multiple suspicious packages being delivered to at least five international consulates in Melbourne.

The Indian and US consulates on St Kilda Road as well as the British, Swiss and German diplomatic mission are believed to have been targeted.

Vic Emergency has said 10 hazardous material incidents are in progress on St Kilda Rd, Collins St, Queens St, Albert Rd and William St in or close to the CBD and separately in Ashwood - all of which correspond to a consulate.

At least eight vehicles are in attendance. Vic Emergency has said the incidents are "under control".

Images have shown fire engines outside the consulates.

editors picks melbourne police suspicious packages

Top Stories

    Jane wins recognition for serving up our lively past

    Jane wins recognition for serving up our lively past

    News Noosa Council's heritage guru honoured by museum body

    • 9th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
    What's screening in Noosa

    What's screening in Noosa

    News Movies showing this week

    Australia Day fun at Noosa

    Australia Day fun at Noosa

    News Join in the free fun of Australia Day by the Noosa River.

    Old dog steps up to rescue owner

    Old dog steps up to rescue owner

    News Saddles blazes in to save the day for injured elderly owner

    Local Partners