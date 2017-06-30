'Sustainability' is badly misjudged

SUSTAINABILITY.

It's a heavily used word these days - and too often used wrongly, especially by politicians, according to Noosa's Adam Woodhams.

Mr Woodhams, a horticulturist with years of speaking, photographing and presenting in his industry, whose work has graced many garden and lifestyle magazine, will be unravelling the true meaning of sustainability at the Queensland Garden Expo on Friday, July 7.

He will start by saying sustainability was an everyday consideration during and following the Depression Era of the 1930s and throughout the Second World War.

"It's about more than 'green' things,” Mr Woodhams said.

"It's about sensible and practical behaviour where 'waste' is not in your vocabulary.

"My mother, now 92, grew up through the Depression, when 'normal life' sustainability did not include waste.

"She said it was just part of daily life.”

Mr Woodhams gives an example of the role of a family chicken back then, in the current light of keeping chooks as being the in-thing to do.

"Going back, the chicken was essential in the family. Apart from providing eggs, it pulled weeds from vegetable gardens, kept the pests down.

"You took the straw from the coop and used it as compost for the garden.

"And when the chicken got too old, you would use the whole carcass, broiling it for soup, using the fat for lard - a top-to-bottom use of the animal.”

Mr Woodham said many people switched off when one talked of sustainability, as they only saw it in environmental terms.

"Sustainability only applies when it ticks the three boxes of environment, social and economic imperatives, and if it leans too much in one way it isn't sustainable.”

By example, he said if people felt "sustainable” about buying organic produce, the effect could all be undone if the product was wrapped up in plastic packaging.

"I will be talking at the expo in a non-technical way, using real-world examples,” Mr Woodhams said.

One example will be the gardening practices of residents of Norfolk Island, a place he visits often, and where the lessons of the past have not been forgotten, out of sheer necessity.

Mr Woodhams will give his talk and provide a Q&A session at the expo, from 11am on the Jacaranda Stage.