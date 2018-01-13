Sustainable designer nominated for award

STYLE: Abby Vuister, of Abby Rose Bikinis, has been nominated for a Queensland Young Achiever Award.

STYLE: Abby Vuister, of Abby Rose Bikinis, has been nominated for a Queensland Young Achiever Award. contributed

NOOSA Heads designer and seamstress Abby Vuister, of Abby Rose Bikinis, has been nominated for a Queensland Young Achiever Award.

Abby's environmentally friendly, handmade pieces and support of local business underpins her chance at winning the Coffee Club Arts and Fashion category in the awards recognising the state's brightest young people.

"Every piece of swimwear is designed by myself and inspired by the places I see on my travels and the beautiful Sunshine Coast where I live,” she said.

"Every piece of swimwear is also manufactured in store by hand, by myself, and is made with the highest quality sustainable fabrics and materials.

"All of the lycra used has been recycled from 100% regenerated fabrics from post-consumer materials such as carpets, clothing and fishing nets.”

Abby has developed a strong following since beginning her label five years ago, recently opening a boutique at Noosa Junction.

"I have spent the last five years building my brand, taking the risk and leaving my previous nine-to-five, well-paying, secure career, to pursue my passion for creating swimwear full-time,” she said.

Young Achiever nominees will be judged in March, with winners announced at a dinner in Brisbane in May.

Category winners will each receive $2000 courtesy of Auswide Bank and a magnificent trophy.