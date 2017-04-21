Sustainable farming on show this weekend

FRESH: Three-year-old Ryder McIntosh, of Gympie, visits Cooloola Berries at Wolvi, one of the local farms to be showcased at The J this Saturday.

OUR food systems are at the heart of our daily lives, but do you really know where your food is coming from and the impact it's having on our environment?

A screening of a movie about the impacts of food production is set to open the eyes of consumers this week.

The J will show Polyfaces: A World of Many Choices on Saturday, April 22, and host a produce showcase to help connect the community with local producers growing fresh food right here in Noosa.

The event will welcome local producers Melsted Park, Eumundi Beef, Banyan View Farm, Piggy In The Middle, Broadmeadows Farm, Cooloola Berries, Benny's Holistic Organics and more.

Organised by Country Noosa, the event will promote sustainable agriculture, horticulture and other rural enterprises in the Noosa area. The event is supported by Noosa Council.

The event starts from 6pm. Tickets are $35 each or $30 for concession. Buy tickets at the J website.