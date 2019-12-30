Sustainable footwear taking world by storm

SUSTAINABLE: Noosa shoe brand holster are aiming to reduce their environment footprint.

NOOSA brand holster Australia has launched its festive season sale in store and invites locals and visitors to experience the homegrown Noosa style and service that has taken the world by storm.

With up to 70 per cent off last season, now is the time to shop local and save.

holster has a huge range of 2019 styles for women and children, plus sample seconds at amazing prices (from $5), such as popular sandals, sneakers and espadrilles no longer available in retail outlets.

Renowned for designing the diamante jelly sandal, holster’s global success has grown exponentially with the addition of a comfort collection that provides superior podiatric benefits including sculpted arch support, deeper heel cups, and contoured toe grips designed to support the feet and encourage natural walking motion.

In addition, holster stocks a glittering range of star-studded vegan belts covered in faceted jewels and riveted studs.

Soon to come will be holster’s 3D technology knit sneakers, crafted from recyclable yarn made of discarded ocean plastics. Certified by Global Recycled Standard, 10 x 600ml plastic bottles produce one pair of sneaker uppers, reducing the world’s ecological footprint. Every bit counts and holster predict the new yarn will slash production waste by half.

holster creative director Natalie Miller said: “We love inspiring people to shop vegan, cruelty-free fashion. Our flagship boutique offers a broad range of sandals, espadrilles, slides and sneakers and we’re excited to offer Noosa locals and tourists the best savings by shopping in comfort and style at our Noosaville store.”

Shop in store at holster: 6/55 Gateway Drive, Noosaville. Open Monday to Friday, 9am-4.30pm and 9.30am-1.30pm on Saturday, January 4. Closed weekends and January 1 and 27.

Call 07 5449 0232 or visit holsterfashion.com.