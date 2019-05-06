Sustaining Noosa's future has to be practical

NO "RESEARCH for research's sake" - that was the common feedback to the CSIRO when gauging local opinion on Noosa Council partnering with the CSIRO to establish a world class sustainability institute.

Council has funded a stage one investigation worth $36,342 to examine the concept. This stage is now complete and there is no proposal to allocate further funding to this concept,council's environment and sustainable development director Kim Rawlings will tell councillors today.

She said CSIRO undertook the initial analysis work across numerous national and international sustainability institute models and cases studies.

She said the aim was to "identify success factors, governance and funding structures of these models and pitfalls to avoid".

This found there is already a significant amount of activity, investment, research and action occurring around sustainability.

"What is lacking is coordination of this effort, collation of data and research, shared access to research and outcomes, clear strategic direction and strategic identification of key sustainability challenges and general awareness."

Ms Rawlings said there is an opportunity for council to coordinate and collaborate on the range of action and research already taking place across the shire and region.

The CSIRO investigation found the "one factor that everyone agreed upon was that any effort needs to work to ensure that the outputs of any research directly adds value to the Noosa region".

""The CSIRO report on stage 1 identifies and provides case studies of three types of sustainability institutes - university led, community led and a business-led structure.

Ms Rawlings said the a physical research centre has the most potential to "create an international reputation for the Noosa region".

The would require significant funding sources.