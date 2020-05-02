Menu
Suzie Ford loves making her cards for others to enjoy.
News

Suzie’s cards of caring raise spirits in uncertain times

Peter Gardiner
2nd May 2020 4:00 PM
IN THESE days of uncertainty Suzie Ford of Noosaville is lifting the gloom hanging over many older folk shut away in isolation with her handcrafted cards and a simple but powerful greeting.

Often all it takes are the words “thinking of you” stamped with genuine care and attention to make their day.

Suzie’s friend Carmel Porter of the Anglican Church Noosa helps distribute her thoughtful creations to aged care, nursing homes and home-based shut-ins.

A youthful 69 herself and living in the Noosa Domain Retirement Village, Suzie loves nothing more than to create her special gifts every day and also has been teaching a class of keen mature aged card crafters in the village for four years.

“These lovely cards have brought many a smile to people who are feeling so isolated without access to those who love them,” Carmel said.

“It’s been a real blessing.”

Suzie said she started making cards “about 18 years ago when we lived in Melbourne”.

“It’s just something I’ve always enjoyed,” Suzie said.

“How it started, I was looking for a card for a friend and I wanted a particular theme and I could not find a card that was suitable and I thought I should really make one.

“She loved it and she asked if I could make another card for her friend. When I moved into Noosa Domain here, I sent a card to Carmel and she loved it.

“She said ‘I’d love to be able to do something like this, would you be able to teach a few of us’, so I got a little class together.”

Suzie provided all the equipment they need and “we had a lot of fun and the ladies loved it”.

“They said ‘can we do it every month?”

And so this fun house of cards continued until the pandemic-forced shutdown of their classroom.

“The ladies have been missing it because the class is in lockdown, so I have been making up packs for the ladies and dropping them to them at home and I write up all the instructions.

“It just keeps them in touch.”

“We usually do two cards (per class) and I show them step by step how to make them.

“I pretty well make cards every day, I really love it, especially now in lockdown I find it’s a good hobby.

“Carmel told me ‘the ladies and the gents just love getting these cards, it really makes their day’, so I keep making them.”

One of the charities Suzie sends cards to for sale is to the Katie Rose Hospice op shop.

Noosa News

