Swap your Easter bunny for a bilby

NOT SO SWEET: Cadbury have ditched their bilby chocolates.

NOT SO SWEET: Cadbury have ditched their bilby chocolates. Peter Wilson

The RSPCA is encouraging Queenslanders to help save the bilby by chucking a chocolate version of the cute creature into their Easter baskets this year.

The Save the Bilby Fund has lost the backing of Cadbury, which this year has discontinued its line of Bilby shaped chocolate treats to sit alongside the bunnies and eggs, but have this year discontinued the line.

RSPCA Queensland spokeswoman Alex Hyndman Hill said these little Aussie battlers needed all the help they could get.

"It's truly disappointing that Cadbury aren't backing the bilby this Easter,” she said. "The initiative was literally life-saving for these gorgeous creatures and without it they could be pushed ever closer towards extinction.”

Once widespread across Australia, the bilby has disappeared from 90 per cent of their former habitat, largely due to feral cats, foxes and the invasion of rabbits.

"While bunnies have long been associated with Easter, they are in fact a pest in Queensland,” Ms Hyndman Hill said.

"Why don't we do something to change the face of Easter in 'Oz' and help our native wildlife instead?”

A "Don't Dump the Bilby” petition has been launched at www.dontdumpthebilby.com.

Save the Bilby Fund chief executive Kev Bradley said they wanted Cadbury to do the right thing.

"We want the weight of the great Australian public behind our petition,” he said.

"We're calling on Cadbury to bring their line of chocolate bilbies back. Especially as a percentage of sales is donated to bringing our iconic little Aussie battler back from the brink.”

While bilby Easter chocolates aren't being distributed by Cadbury this year, they are available in smaller numbers thanks to Fyna Foods Pink Lady brand and are palm oil-free too.

You can find them at Target, Myer, David Jones and selected IGAs - look for the green tag to know your purchase is making a real difference.

For a dairy-free option, check out www.wildlifeconservationco.com. Ten per cent of every purchase goes straight back to the Save the Bilby Fund.