NEW COUNCIL: Noosa's seven elected councillors will be sworn in on Wednesday. Photo: Caitlin Zerafa
News

SWEARING IN: Councillors ready to hit ground running

Peter Gardiner
14th Apr 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 15th Apr 2020 7:31 AM
NOOSA'S new-look council-to-be has wasted no time meeting face-to-face yesterday with council CEO Brett de Chastel.

This was part of a settling-in process for the mayor-elect Clare Stewart, and three councillors in waiting Karen Finzel, Amelia Lorentson and Tom Wegener.

The CEO is believed have set aside most of this orientation day to explain the daunting road ahead for the newcomers as well as established councillors Joe Jurisevic, Brian Stockwell and Frank Wilkie.

The seven elected representatives will be sworn in on Wednesday at 10.30am in the council chambers in Tewantin by Mr de Chastel in an event that will be live-streamed and conducted under social distancing requirements.

And the councillors will meet again at their first formal meeting on Friday also to be live-streamed.

This will help sort out the nuts and bolts issue such as the election of the deputy mayor and the Local Disaster Management Group chairperson, as well as the meeting schedule for the new-look team.

The mayor and councillors will have the immediate task of helping guide the community through the coronavirus-induced crisis as well as preparing the upcoming budget that will decide the level of rates and services in what is uncharted waters for all local governments.

To watch the live stream visit Noosa Council's Facebook page

