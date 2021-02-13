Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Laura Barnacz, 9, created Noosa Paws Dicecream after spending six months away from her four-legged best friend, Benji. Picture: Supplied.
Laura Barnacz, 9, created Noosa Paws Dicecream after spending six months away from her four-legged best friend, Benji. Picture: Supplied.
Business

Sweet idea: 9yo entrepreneur’s business success

13th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only
Noosa Paws Dicecream is completely edible and uses a dental stick as the popsicle. Picture: Supplied.
Noosa Paws Dicecream is completely edible and uses a dental stick as the popsicle. Picture: Supplied.
dog icecream new business noosa small businesses
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Worker sues mining companies for $1m after fall at CQ mine

        Premium Content Worker sues mining companies for $1m after fall at CQ mine

        Business He alleges his injuries cause pain and limit his ability to stand, sit, drive, squat, walk or carry items.

        Dam lake lowering hits costing snag

        Premium Content Dam lake lowering hits costing snag

        News Residents should contact councillors or Sandy for information so that what is...

        New dessert bar set to tantalise tastebuds in Noosa

        Premium Content New dessert bar set to tantalise tastebuds in Noosa

        Business A new cafe is set to open in Noosa offering refreshing treats on Hastings St

        Light winds help make light work of fishing

        Premium Content Light winds help make light work of fishing

        Fishing It looks like the Coast is set for lighter winds this weekend so keen fisherman...