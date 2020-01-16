Sweet rain relief as hopes boosted by more to come

Scattered rain continues to fall on the Sunshine Coast after heavy morning falls.

SOLID showers this morning have delivered quality rain to coastal and hinterland areas of the Sunshine Coast for the first time in months in places.

Rain in southeast Queensland fell heaviest at Bribie Island to 9am this morning where 63mm was recorded and inland from Maryborough with 82mm.

Palmwoods received 29mm, Coolum West received 35mm, Sunshine Coast Airport received 24mm, Eudlo received 22mm and Eudlo Flats received 20mm.

Falls were lighter further inland with only 12mm at the Baroon Pocket boat ramp while the northern Sunshine Coast largely missed out.

More heavy falls from 9am gave Picnic Point 20mm in the three hours to midday, Tewantin had 18mm, Doonan Creek had 16mm, Wappa Dam had 15mm, Mapleton and Bli Bli had 14mm and Sunshine Coast Airport had 5.8mm.

More heavy falls are expected tomorrow and into Saturday.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said an upper trough where ascending moist air rose to converge with the middle to upper atmosphere was resulting in rain.

She said a more significant trough developing on Friday and into Saturday would produce falls up to 20mm and greater where large storms developed.

Expect a 29C maximum today with rain easing into the afternoon and evening.

Similar conditions can be expected on Friday with showers and rain then increasing into Saturday.

Ms Rosa said as the upper trough move eastwards out of the region on Sunday rainfall totals would ease and the Sunshine Coast would return to coastal showers.

The solid totals of the past few days have been in sharp contrast with 2019 when Sunshine Coast Airport received only 0.4mm for the entire month of January.

Falls at the airport this year total 43mm against an average for the month of 139.7mm.