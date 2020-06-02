‘Sweet read’ inspired by Cotswolds, Persian love cake

NEW BOOK: Cooroy author Josephine Moon with her latest novel The Cake Maker's Wish.

NEW BOOK: Cooroy author Josephine Moon with her latest novel The Cake Maker's Wish.

A LOVE of food has formed the recipe for most of Josephine Moon’s writing, and her latest novel is no different.

While writing The Cake Maker’s Wish, the award-winning baker’s inspiration stemmed from a journey to England’s Cotswolds and a particular affinity with Persian love cakes.

“In 2015 I deliberately went to find a story,” Ms Moon said.

“I knew I wanted to find something fresh.”

“I based myself in a village (in the Cotswolds) with my dad, sister and nephew.”

NEW BOOK: Cooroy author Josephine Moon with her latest novel The Cake Maker's Wish.

Ms Moon said during her time in the Cotswolds she came to know the locals and their stories.

“During my time I had discussions with locals on how they remembered their childhoods.

“I then wanted to bring the village back to life.”

Based in Cooroy with her husband and son, Ms Moon said her recent book was a “real joy to write”.

The Cake Maker’s Wish delves into the life of passionate baker Olivia and her son Darcy who uproot their lives to join ‘The Renaissance Project’, an initiative to breathe life back into a dying village in the Cotswolds, where Olivia opens a cake shop.

Part of Ms Moon’s writing process includes bringing the character to life through her own life.

“Whatever my character is doing I have to go out and do that.”

She said in a previous book the character made jam, so Ms Moon taught herself to make jam and entered it into Queensland’s biggest show.

“I taught myself to make jam off the internet and entered it into the Ekka.”

“I actually won first place for it.”

SWEET SUCCESS: Cooroy author Josephine Moon entered her Persian Love Cake into the Noosa Country Show, where it came second. The recipe features in her latest novel The Cake Maker's Wish.

And this book was no different. Included is her Persian love cake recipe, which came second at Noosa Country show.

The Cake Maker’s Wish is available from June 2.