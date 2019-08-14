Swell conditions only for larger boats

WITH the winds picking up slightly, only the larger boats or experienced skippers crossed the bar this week to fish the local reefs.

The swell was very close together as wind swell combined with a fading ground swell and run-out tides – so slow and steady was the best approach.

Towards the end of the week we had westerly winds and super-clean waves.

North Reef was popular for the charters and they came home with mixed bags of cobia, snapper, pearlies, lipper and some sizeable jewfish.

Mixed baits – mainly squid, mullet and pilchard – dropped down on paternoster rigs proved the popular choice. Live bait works very well at North Reef when dropped down on a snelled rig, so be sure to stop off, drop a sabiki jig and load up on livies before going wide.

In closer, Sunshine Reef has had smaller squire-sized snapper, lipper, sizeable coral trout, pearl perch and a few longtail tuna still swimming around. This is a great place to drop a pilchard floater as the bigger snapper, cobia and tuna are happy to swim about mid-water.

Be sure to use a long length of 30-40lb mono leader if running braid, so you have a better presentation. Anyone who has a baitrunner style of reel would do well to use it here as these reels are perfect for floating baits in a burley trail.

With burley in mind, be sure to start a steady trail when on anchor. We have had the new moon, so currents and tides will become less making this week, making it the perfect time to mash up some pellets, oil, old fish frames and a few handfuls of sand to help bind it all together.

Alternatively try using a small burley pot and freezing your mix to make it last longer. We have seen some monster squid caught around Arkwright and they will follow a burley trail, so it pays to have a squid lure on board for the chance at some fresh calamari.

Surf fishing was also quieter in the lead-up to the new moon as the weather picked up too, but some good jewies have been landed around the mouth of the Maroochy and Noosa rivers.

A few anglers have reported higher numbers of tailor along the North Shore in the chopper-sized category. These fish are taking whole and cut pilchard baits, and squid on strip bait rigs that have a length of wire attached to prevent the inevitable bite-off.

During the daytime, bream, whiting, dart and flathead are around. A few big flathead have been landed and released as we approach their breeding season. It’s always a great thing to do your bit to help preserve fish stocks, so don’t forget to take a snap and send it in for fish of the week.

The Noosa River is going through a quieter phase, but the trevally are on the move throughout the lower reaches. The waters are crystal clear, so baits and lures have to be presented in the best possible way and on the lightest possible lines.

Anglers using 4lb will excel during these conditions and this is a great time to put your skills to practice when fishing this light. The MMD splash prawns are working well for whiting and bigeye trevally.

Lower down in the water column, small micro jigs work well for getting the bite when the fish are sitting on the bottom. The blue blue jigs and major craft jig parra have proved to be the most consistent producers.

If you are missing out on fish hitting your lures, try the small Ecogear assist hooks running off the back of your lure instead of the stock treble hook. The helps greatly when the fish are just missing the hook-up.

If headed up river, the ski run is worth sounding around as trevally and jewies are often found schooling up there. Live baits work well, as do soft vibes and 4-inch paddle tail soft plastics. Adding scent really helps too, as does tying a loop knot to help free up the lure’s action. Be sure to find out or ask how you tie one, as picky fish will spot a poorly presented lure.

Further upstream the mouth of Cooroibah and the channel that is the start of the stretch known simply as “between the lakes” holds good flathead this time of year. The sand flats on either side can also hold good whiting too, so flick small surface lures on to the flats and work them off into deeper water.

Freshwater continues to be consistent with fish schooled up in the deeper, warmer waters. It is always worth having a sound around these deeper areas in both Mackers and Borumba as well as around the spillway float lines.

The natural response of fish to want to get downstream and breed is only halted by these walls, and schools can be of epic sizes. Check out Lake Macdonald and Three Ways, as well as the shoreline at the Botanical Gardens.

Borumba is a little harder to fish due to its size but bass can even be caught at the boat ramp, so before you head up into the arms be sure to nose around the smaller inlets closer to home. Surface lures are still getting hit in the afternoon and soft plastics with a creature look, like the Berkley gulp pulse worms, also work. The smaller micro jigs previously mentioned also work well, as do the hot bite spoons.

