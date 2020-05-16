Swell find, but who is this young fellow? Do you know?

Who the heck is this? Is it you? If so you GoPro has washed up ashore and is in safe keeping.

Who the heck is this? Is it you? If so you GoPro has washed up ashore and is in safe keeping.

SO do you know this fresh young face looking intently at his GoPro Hero camera?

Noosa local Adam Callaghan sent this mystery image into the Noosa News after finding the camera at Little Cove on Friday.

“Hello. Not sure if you can help me. It has some old photos of a kid surfing, dated January 2014. I’m sure he’d like it back,” Adam wrote.

Chances are this healthy, earnest looking surfer in the wetsuit would be in his teens growing towards manhood by now and possibly occasionally wondering whatever became of his possession.

Was it a gift or bought with some hard earned casual work?

Adam has provided us with his contact number and email. If you recognise the young fellow out among some decent looking swell, you should email noosaed@scnews.com.au and if you can convince us it’s yours or your son’s or whatever, we’ll contact Adam and ask him to get in touch. We’d love to do a sequel.

adam@jamespa.com.au