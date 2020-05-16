Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Who the heck is this? Is it you? If so you GoPro has washed up ashore and is in safe keeping.
Who the heck is this? Is it you? If so you GoPro has washed up ashore and is in safe keeping.
News

Swell find, but who is this young fellow? Do you know?

Peter Gardiner
16th May 2020 5:30 PM

SO do you know this fresh young face looking intently at his GoPro Hero camera?

Noosa local Adam Callaghan sent this mystery image into the Noosa News after finding the camera at Little Cove on Friday.

“Hello. Not sure if you can help me. It has some old photos of a kid surfing, dated January 2014. I’m sure he’d like it back,” Adam wrote.

Chances are this healthy, earnest looking surfer in the wetsuit would be in his teens growing towards manhood by now and possibly occasionally wondering whatever became of his possession.

Was it a gift or bought with some hard earned casual work?

Adam has provided us with his contact number and email. If you recognise the young fellow out among some decent looking swell, you should email noosaed@scnews.com.au and if you can convince us it’s yours or your son’s or whatever, we’ll contact Adam and ask him to get in touch. We’d love to do a sequel.

adam@jamespa.com.au

Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dining in again, we’re right on the Money ...

        premium_icon Dining in again, we’re right on the Money ...

        News Dining in is coming back to Noosa’s best known eat street.

        $900k state lawsuit against boat builder sinks

        premium_icon $900k state lawsuit against boat builder sinks

        Business Government drops $900,000 lawsuit against boat builder

        Watch: Echidna makes himself at home

        premium_icon Watch: Echidna makes himself at home

        Pets & Animals Pickly anteater has caused a “spike” of break-ins at home

        Still no joy for those who want to keep fit at the NAC

        premium_icon Still no joy for those who want to keep fit at the NAC

        News The NAC closed back in March due to the COVID-19 health shutdowns and here’s the...