Swell week for festival

SPECTACULAR SHOW: Tandem surfers wowed audiences at First Point, Noosa Heads during the Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing on Saturday.

THE 26th annual Laguna Real Estate Noosa Festival of Surfing has attracted a record number of competitors and up to 15,000 spectators will enjoy the action at Noosa this week.

On Friday afternoon, Noosa Heads nippers kicked off the festival events with a display of board paddle racing and the iron challenge.

The surf conditions were perfect, with waves picking up on Saturday just in time for the first heats.

The swell is expected to improve more during the week.

The Noosa Civic Family Challenge allowed local families to compete and surf together.

Peregian beach surfer Dane Wilson, who has been competing in the festival since 1995, took part in the challenge with his father.

"The festival is really important for Noosa and local businesses,” Dane said.

"The number one thing is it promotes word of mouth overseas about Noosa-based businesses.”

Dane is competing in the Logger Pro, Nose rider, Noosa Civic Family Challenge and the squidgy event throughout the eight- day festival.

The Legends Exhibition showcased some of surfing's best, including two-time world champion Mark "Mono” Stewart and internationally renowned body surfer and paddle boarder Belinda Baggs.

"Noosa is a premier longboarding place,” she said. "If you are a longboarder it is somewhere you want to come compete.”

For Belinda the bodysurfing competition was a draw card this year.

But the highlight for the day was the tandem surfers who wowed the Noosa audience with their tricks - everything from aerial splits to two tandem teams holding hands on the waves.

The festival fun continues until Saturday with surfing, entertainment and food.