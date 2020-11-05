Sweltering temps, fire danger forecast for Coast

The Sunshine Coast is expected to swelter through above average temperatures on Thursday while a "very high" fire danger has authorities on high alert.

The weather bureau said a trough was approaching from the south bringing temperatures of 6-7C above the November average.

Forecaster Pieter Claassen said temperatures in Maroochydore and Noosa would reach 32C and 34C in Nambour on Thursday.

The November average temperatures for Maroochydore and Noosa are about 27C while Nambour's is 28C.

"It will be quite a hot day," Mr Claassen said.

"We have a slight chance of showers and storms too, but they're more likely for Brisbane.

"There's a chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon, not much rain but you might hear a rumble around."

Mr Claassen said the temperatures would fall back to below the November average on Friday.