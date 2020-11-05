Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Francesca Thompson and partner George Yeoman enjoy perfect beach conditions. Picture: Lachie Millard
Francesca Thompson and partner George Yeoman enjoy perfect beach conditions. Picture: Lachie Millard
Weather

Sweltering temps, fire danger forecast for Coast

Matty Holdsworth
5th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Sunshine Coast is expected to swelter through above average temperatures on Thursday while a "very high" fire danger has authorities on high alert.

The weather bureau said a trough was approaching from the south bringing temperatures of 6-7C above the November average.

Forecaster Pieter Claassen said temperatures in Maroochydore and Noosa would reach 32C and 34C in Nambour on Thursday.

Wild storm leaves residents with no power for days

Countdown begins until Coast's next big storm

The November average temperatures for Maroochydore and Noosa are about 27C while Nambour's is 28C.

"It will be quite a hot day," Mr Claassen said.

"We have a slight chance of showers and storms too, but they're more likely for Brisbane.

"There's a chance of dry thunderstorms in the afternoon, not much rain but you might hear a rumble around."

Mr Claassen said the temperatures would fall back to below the November average on Friday.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

bom bureau of meteorology bureau of meteorology qld heatwave weather forecast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie Tom fears Uncle Sam in hell of election jam

        Premium Content Aussie Tom fears Uncle Sam in hell of election jam

        Politics A former US citizen fears the worst if his favoured candidate, Democrat Joe Biden, ends Republican Donald Trump’s four-year hold on the presidency.

        State’s only independent prepares for “lonely road”

        Premium Content State’s only independent prepares for “lonely road”

        Politics Noosa MP Sandy Bolton has shared her goals and visions

        Major milestone: New year start for $40m health hub

        Premium Content Major milestone: New year start for $40m health hub

        News A $40 million health hub in Noosa is bringing 'much-needed services'

        Two new Qld cases as NSW prepares to open to Victoria

        Premium Content Two new Qld cases as NSW prepares to open to Victoria

        Health Eight active cases in Qld as NSW reveals date to open to Victoria