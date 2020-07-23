Menu
’Swift action’: Premier won’t hesitate to lockout Sydney

by Jack McKay
23rd Jul 2020 8:38 AM
Queensland has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours with three cases currently active.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, commenting on speculation the Queensland border could be closed to all Sydney residents, said the government was still monitoring the situation in NSW.

"I will be getting further updates today," she said.

"If we have to declare further hot spots, we will declare further hot spots."

The Premier said if there were further outbreaks, the government wouldn't hesitate to take swift action.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will provide a COVID-19 update from Hervey Bay this morning. Picture: Peter Wallis
Ms Palaszczuk urged everyone to be honest when filling out their declaration forms, warning that the state is dealing with "life and death".

"I implore everyone, please keep up that social distancing," she said.

"If you are sick, stay at home and get tested. Queenslanders have been doing that.

Ms Palaszczuk speaking from Hervey Bay Boat Club in Urangan where she has announced the government will be waiving whale watching fees.

It will save the industry about $6,000, which she says will mean "a lot" to the operators.

