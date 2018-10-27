Swing to war's end as Noosa celebrates 100-year milestone

TRENCH HUMOUR: This cartoon captures a lighter side of the end of some very dark years with the signing of the World War I Armistice.

TRENCH HUMOUR: This cartoon captures a lighter side of the end of some very dark years with the signing of the World War I Armistice. Australian War Memorial

AS WELL as the moving Remembrance Day Peace Flotilla re-enactment, come November 11 on Noosa River, a local parkland will swing to the sounds of the Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy of World War II favourites, the Andrew Sisters.

The Tewantin Noosa RSL Sub-Branch, in partnership with the Noosa Council's Heritage Unit, will hold a special community day of commemorations Looking Forward to Peace, after the traditional 11am service to mark 100 years since the end of World War I hostilities.

The venue is Tewantin Memorial Park for what council heritage co-ordinator Jane Harding said was a chance to "reflect on subsequent conflicts and the ongoing efforts to establish peace around the world”.

One of the many highlights will be the mustering of the Noosa boating community to mount a flotilla on the Noosa River led by the Noosa Coast Guard.

"The event was inspired by some of the images in our historic photographic collection and newspaper reports that show/describe how the locals took to the streets and river to celebrate when they heard that war was finally over in 1918,” Ms Harding said.

The vessels will gather above Sheep Island, passing Tait's Jetty around noon-12.15pm.

"With the river being a special part of the Noosa community, it's a really wonderful way to bring history alive,” Ms Harding said.

Watercraft owners must pre-register to participate at heritage@noosa.qld.gov.au.

This is thought to be the only community in Australia a century ago to go to water to celebrate the end of the terrible conflict.

"We are also hoping to showcase some stories of locals' involvement in various conflicts,” Ms Harding said.

Everyone will be put In the Mood for war-time nostalgia by the Andrew Sisters Tribute and Noosa Chorale plus Channel 7's Altogether Now - The 100 finalist Lai, a Fijian-born draftsman by trade and a wedding singer.

"The Noosa Chorale will sing the World War I-era music, Tunes From the Trenches, the Andrew Sisters take us through World War II and then Lai will take us into the Vietnam War era,” Ms Harding said.

There are plans for an participatory community art installation by Judith Rossell, a prolific children's author and illustrator.

"She's coming up from Melbourne and doing doing a Flower Garden for Peace, because the day is about reflecting on the subsequent conflicts.”

And there is a State Government initiative for the illumination with red lights of key buildings and trees in Noosa to mark this historic occasion.

"We're illuminating the council building, and I did see on the State Government website that Pete the (Big) Pelican is going to be illuminated and we've put out a bit of encouragement for other businesses and people at home to do the same,” Ms Harding said.

Locals could show their respect by tying a red ribbon around their letter box or by just wearing a poppy on the day.

There will also be relevant information displays by the likes of the RSL sub-branches, Legacy, War Widows, Vietnam Veterans, Noosa Shire Museum, Cooroy Genealogical Society and Tewantin Historical Society.

The council's park Remembrance Day activities are to run from noon-4pm.