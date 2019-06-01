‘Swingers’ break silence on model death

Alexander Amado Johnson and wife Luna have admitted they had a threesome with Ivana Smit in Kuala Lumpar but deny any involvement in her death. Picture: Supplied

The American "swingers" who partied with a Dutch model before she fell to her death from their 20th-floor Malaysian apartment are speaking up for the first time about that rowdy night - and insisting that they had nothing to do with her demise.

According to the New York Post, Bitcoin millionaire Alexander Amado Johnson, 45, and his model wife, Luna, 32, have admitted they had a threesome with 18-year-old Ivana Smit, but say they "had unequivocally nothing" to do with her death in December 2017, the Daily Mail reported.

The Johnsons said they invited Smit to their pad in Kuala Lumpur hours before her naked body was found on the building's sixth-floor balcony.

"Ivana was our friend and we both had relationships with her," Luna told the Daily Mail. "She came with us willingly that night. I wished I had more time to know her. I lost a friend."

Smit reportedly drank with the pair in Bangsar during what the couple claims was a rare night out for them.

"Once in a while we would dip our toe in and come out and that was one of those nights when we dipped our toes in," Johnson said.

Smit returned with them to their apartment, but the couple claimed they were asleep when the model took the fatal plunge at about 10am, according to the Daily Mail.

Her body was not discovered until around 3pm, and she later tested positive for alcohol and ecstasy, the outlet reported.

Ivana Smit with her boyfriend of the time. Picture: Instagram

Local authorities determined the model's death was accidental, but her family reportedly believes something more sinister led to her death, arguing that bruises on her neck made it look like there had been a struggle.

The Johnsons were arrested on suspicion of drug possession but were later released without formal charges being filed.

The one-time partiers, however, denied they took drugs that night or gave any to the model, according to the Daily Mail.

Alexander Amado Johnson and wife Luna says they had experience with narcotics but no drug charges were filed against them. Picture: Supplied

"We have had our experiences and partied with narcotics," Johnson said. "But when our daughter was born six years ago, we pulled away from the entire night-life scene."

The couple - who have since relocated to the US - said they have been the subject of a "witch hunt" since Smit's death.

"We are numb to it. We have had a year and a half of this," Johnson said. "We have lost everything and started over again."

This story first appeared in the New York Post and is republished with permission.

Ivana Smit had alcohol and ecstasy in her system. Picture: Instagram