Swooping menace is targeted at Noosaville street

A NOOSAVILLE street is under attack from above and one resident warns the menace is a danger to the fit and able as well as elderly and disabled passers-by.

A swooping magpie has disrupted the street life at Sunseeker Close with one woman upset that her husband has been careering over the handle bars of his bike.

"We have a magpie in our street who has been very aggressive over the last week,” she has posted on the Noosa Community Notice Board.

The resident who asked not be named said the bird is "attacking everyone, walkers, bike riders, mower men etc”.

Her husband, apart from his bike spill has been attacked on the face three times as well and the she has been dive-bombed in her driveway.

"There is a 96-year-old lady who walks the street, a guy in a wheelchair exercising, as well as schoolkids,” she said.

"This bird is moving into a larger territory of the street and she is getting gamer and more aggressive. I hope no one is seriously injured by falling or eye damage before someone takes this seriously.”

Council's environmental services manager Craig Doolan said several complaints about the magpie at Sunseeker Close had been received.

"Staff are in the process of engaging a qualified contractor to relocate the bird, to prevent further injuries,” Mr Doolan said.

"This is an approach council may take in the event a magpie has attacked and injured someone.

"Council may also install signs at known magpie hotspots in the lead-up to breeding season to warn members of the community that magpies may be active.”