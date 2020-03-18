Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
City of Sydney will close its gyms, pools and libraries this week and cancel all non-essential events following the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in NSW.
City of Sydney will close its gyms, pools and libraries this week and cancel all non-essential events following the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in NSW.
Health

Major council shuts gyms, pools, libraries after sixth death

by Jessica McSweeney,Georgia Clark,Gillian McNally,Jonathon Moran,James O'Doherty,Dani Pogson
18th Mar 2020 7:07 PM

City of Sydney council will temporarily close its aquatic and fitness centres and several libraries this week after cases of COVID-19 rose to 267 in NSW on Wednesday.

The decision was made following Prime Minister Scott Morrison's announcement today of a ban on all non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people. 

The council measures include cancellations of several events, in person meetings, conferences and training exercises. 

City of Sydney aquatic and fitness centres will be closed from Friday until April 3 and the council's libraries will be temporarily closed from Friday until March 31.

Meanwhile, 57 more people were diagnosed with the virus in the past day and a fifth person died in NSW, bringing the national death toll to six.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus economy editors picks health politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How this Bronco is helping engage students

        premium_icon How this Bronco is helping engage students

        Education A former Brisbane Bronco star has been working with Noosa high school students to address leadership and discipline through sport.

        NO VACANCY: Noosa resort turns away overseas travellers

        premium_icon NO VACANCY: Noosa resort turns away overseas travellers

        News A Noosa resort has closed the doors on all international travellers.

        Noosa Olympian confident Games will go ahead

        premium_icon Noosa Olympian confident Games will go ahead

        News Noosa’s Kareena Lee on track for Games