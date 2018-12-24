Menu
The alleged assault happened on a Sydney bus. Picture: Dean Lewins
Crime

Man accused of touching teen girl on bus

by Natalie Wolfe
24th Dec 2018 1:06 PM

A Sydney man who allegedly stalked a teenage girl before following her onto a public bus and inappropriately touching her will front court today.

Marrickville man Timothy Palmer is due to face Parramatta Local Court on a number of charges, including sexually touching another person without consent, stalking, and carrying out a sexual act with another without consent.

Police allege the 17-year-old girl was subjected to a terrifying attack yesterday morning, which started when Palmer allegedly approached her at a petrol station in Marrickville.

The petrol station where the man allegedly started his stalking. Picture: 7 News
Police allege the 53-year-old man tried to speak to her but she ignored him and walked away.

She continued walking down Illawarra Rd and made it to her bus stop, where he allegedly again tried to speak to her.

The teenager boarded her bus, which was travelling north up Illawarra Rd.

Palmer allegedly followed her, sitting next to her and touched her inappropriately, police said.

Other bus passengers intervened and Palmer allegedly tried to flee the bus on the corner of Cook St and Victoria Rd but bystanders followed him, restraining him until police arrived.

Palmer was arrested and taken to Newtown Police Station where he was charged and refused bail.

