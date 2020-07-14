Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two more COVID-19 cases have been discovered in Sydney's Crossroads Hotel cluster, bringing the total number linked to the outbreak to 30.
Two more COVID-19 cases have been discovered in Sydney's Crossroads Hotel cluster, bringing the total number linked to the outbreak to 30.
Health

Sydney pub outbreak continues to grow

by Ben Graham and Ally Foster
14th Jul 2020 8:16 PM

Two more COVID-19 cases have been discovered in Sydney's Crossroads Hotel cluster, bringing the total number linked to the outbreak to 30.

Two men in their 20s were confirmed as having the virus after they came forward for testing when it was revealed a confirmed case of the Crossroads Hotel outbreak visited the same gym as them.

Anyone who attended the Planet Fitness Gym at Casula from July 4 to 10 to immediately self-isolate and get tested.

It comes as Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced a string of new restrictions on pubs following the increase in cases.

Australia has recorded a total 10,061 cases of COVID-19, with 4224 in Victoria, 3316 in New South Wales, 1071 in Queensland, 443 in South Australia, 636 in Western Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 113 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory.

Originally published as Sydney pub outbreak continues to grow

coronavirus crossroads hotel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on people

        premium_icon Gympie woman accused of faking COVID and coughing on people

        News The 51-year-old allegedly called a store staffer ‘f--- head’ before coughing at them.

        Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates, Tuesday, July 14

        premium_icon Everybody appearing at Noosa Magistrates, Tuesday, July 14

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        ‘$120m by Christmas’ to deliver entertainment centre

        premium_icon ‘$120m by Christmas’ to deliver entertainment centre

        Council News Roy Thompson has sights set on 200-seat, $150 million facility

        Noosa company named world’s best, again

        premium_icon Noosa company named world’s best, again

        Travel The Noosa-based business has continued its roaring success, after being named...