Menu
Login
Sydney 2019 Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Picture: Damian Shaw
Sydney 2019 Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. Picture: Damian Shaw
News

Sydney to host WorldPride festival

21st Oct 2019 7:14 AM

Sydney will host the international WorldPride event in 2023, the first time the event has been held in the southern hemisphere.

Members of the worldwide InterPride network voted for Sydney to host the event in 2023, which will coincide with the Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras.

 

Sydney defeated Montreal and Houston. Picture: Damian Shaw
Sydney defeated Montreal and Houston. Picture: Damian Shaw

Sydney overwhelmingly defeated Montreal and Houston in a vote in Athens on Sunday to decide on hosting rights for the festival, which is held every two years.

"Bringing WorldPride Down Under means we can celebrate and shine a spotlight on the unique challenges faced by the LGBTQI community in the region," Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras co-chair Giovanni Campolo-Arcidiaco said on Sunday night.

 

It will coincide with 2023 Mardi Gras. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Sunday Telegraph
It will coincide with 2023 Mardi Gras. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Sunday Telegraph


Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said it will be an event not to be missed.

"It is absolutely fitting that Australia and particularly Sydney celebrate our diversity through such a symbolic event that will also deliver a huge boost to our tourism industry," Senator Birmingham said.

New South Wales MP Alex Greenwich congratulated Sydney Mardi Gras on it's winning bid for the biennial event.

"WorldPride is the Olympics of LGBTI events and it's coming to Sydney and the Southern Hemisphere for the first time," Mr Greenwich said.

WorldPride is held every two years. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Sunday Telegraph
WorldPride is held every two years. Picture: Tracey Nearmy/Sunday Telegraph

More Stories

festival lgbtqi sydney world pride

Top Stories

    Staying Offbeat in Eumundi

    Staying Offbeat in Eumundi

    News Line-up for Offbeat Festival now available

    Can you escape ‘scariest’ room yet?

    Can you escape ‘scariest’ room yet?

    News Noosa’s only escape room will take a ‘spooky’ turn this week as they theme up for...

    Hinterland bank set to close

    Hinterland bank set to close

    Breaking Cooroy’s Commonwealth Bank branch will reportedly close later this year.

    Hospice call for ‘friendly’ volunteers

    Hospice call for ‘friendly’ volunteers

    News Recently reopened Katie Rose Cottage Hospice is at full capacity and calling on...