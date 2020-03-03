Menu
News

Circular Quay train derailment wreaks commuter havoc

by Georgia Clark and Carla Hildebrandt
3rd Mar 2020 8:45 AM
Train delays and cancellations are continuing to wreak havoc for morning commuters after a maintenance vehicle derailed at Circular Quay.

The ute-like trackwork maintenance car ran off the tracks about 4am between Wynyard and Circular Quay, causing delays of up to an hour for peak-hour commuters.

Crews have been working hard after a track maintenance vehicle derailed. Picture: Twitter
The vehicle has since been placed back onto the tracks by work crews but delays are expected to continue well into the morning.

Transit guards said Wynyard and Town Hall stations experienced the biggest delays, but most stations were affected as confused and restless commuters endured stop-start journeys throughout the network.

A Sydney Trains computer display shows the state of the network: Red marks signify delayed trains. Picture: Carla Hildebrandt
A Transport Management Centre spokesman said commuters should also brace for train service cancellations as trains continue to run at a reduced frequency across the city.

"Our advice is to allow plenty for extra travel time, listen to announcements and check indicator boards as stopping patterns may change. Also consider using light rail services or local buses," they said.

Commuters are facing peak-hour chaos on trains this morning after a train derailed at Circular Quay, causing major delays. Picture: John Grainger
The T2 Inner West & Leppington, T3 Bankstown and T8 Airport & South Line are all affected.

There are also delays on the T1 North Shore Line due to a trespasser at Central earlier.

Flow-on delays are set to continue throughout the day.

Dozens of services on the Inner West line and a handful on the North Shore line have been cancelled.

A limited number of buses are supplementing train services between Circular Quay and Central.

Some commuters are being forced to wait for up to an hour for services. Source: Twitter
Commuters are being urged to travel using a bus or light rail service. Authorities are working on increasing the frequency of these services across Sydney.

People were forced to queue in numbers as they scrambled to get to work.

It is still unclear what caused the derailment. No workers were injured in the slip-up.

No workers were injured and it has now been returned to the tracks. Picture: Twitter
