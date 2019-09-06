Menu
Login
Crime

Woman, 68, 'sold drugs out of home'

6th Sep 2019 6:16 AM

A 68-year-old woman has been charged with allegedly supplying drugs and possessing a firearm following investigations in Sydney's south.

In August, Operation Vipers was launched after police suspected drugs were being sold from a Hurstville home.

Just after midday on Thursday, a search warrant was executed at the house and police seized cannabis, methylamphetamine, a revolver, a Taser, scales, and mobile phones.

The woman was charged with 14 offences and refused bail to appear before Sutherland Local Court on Friday.

More Stories

drugs editors picks

Top Stories

    Rubbishing our river is just lazy

    Rubbishing our river is just lazy

    News Noosa River Report turns up a whole lot of mess left by illicit campers.

    Climate emergency the real deal

    Climate emergency the real deal

    News Noosa mayoral column seeks to clear the air for scientific take on climate...

    Air noise experts checking out Coast flyovers

    Air noise experts checking out Coast flyovers

    News Aircraft Noise Ombudsman’s investigation into Noosa flight path will include...